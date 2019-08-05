KHL visu laiku rezultatīvākais aizsargs liek punktu savai karjerai

I am announcing my retirement! There’s so many people I want to thank ! I can’t thank everyone in one message but I will thank the people that will see this!! Thank you @stacydallman, you are my everything! And my children! U guys make this so easy for me! I love u guys more then anything imaginable! My parents, thank you for your hard work and everything you had to put up with!! You guys are amazing! Friends thanks for just being there and I’ll thanks you when I see you! And to the best fans!! Barys forever! You guys took us in and we are so appreciative of your generosity! We will miss you! I hope to meet everyone again and enjoy the the time we had! You guys are the best fans ever! I also want to thank the barys fan club, without you guys it would be hard for the guys to perform on the ice without your ongoing, and the best support ever!! Alga Barys forever! To the organization thanks for the great opportunity, nothing but 100percent class! The best!! It’s hard saying goodbye, but I’m ready!! And it’s easy to move on and be/focus on my family! Thank you for all the great times!i will miss you but I’m sure I’ll see you again! Thanks for everything! I love you all!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @stacydallman @barys_official @barysfans_official @avadallman @noahdallman @khl

