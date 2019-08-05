KHL visu laiku rezultatīvākais aizsargs liek punktu savai karjerai

Par profesionālās karjeras noslēgšanu pirmdien paziņojis Kontinentālās hokeja līgas (KHL) visu laiku rezultatīvākais aizsargs Kevins Dalmens, kurš līgā spēlēja kopš tās izveides.
Pašlaik 38 gadus vecais Dalmens piecās no 11 KHL sezonām kļuva par visas līgas regulārās sezonas rezultatīvāko aizsargu. Par aiziešanu no profesionālā hokeja viņš paziņoja sociālās saziņas vietnē "Instagram".
I am announcing my retirement! There’s so many people I want to thank ! I can’t thank everyone in one message but I will thank the people that will see this!! Thank you @stacydallman, you are my everything! And my children! U guys make this so easy for me! I love u guys more then anything imaginable! My parents, thank you for your hard work and everything you had to put up with!! You guys are amazing! Friends thanks for just being there and I’ll thanks you when I see you! And to the best fans!! Barys forever! You guys took us in and we are so appreciative of your generosity! We will miss you! I hope to meet everyone again and enjoy the the time we had! You guys are the best fans ever! I also want to thank the barys fan club, without you guys it would be hard for the guys to perform on the ice without your ongoing, and the best support ever!! Alga Barys forever! To the organization thanks for the great opportunity, nothing but 100percent class! The best!! It’s hard saying goodbye, but I’m ready!! And it’s easy to move on and be/focus on my family! Thank you for all the great times!i will miss you but I’m sure I’ll see you again! Thanks for everything! I love you all!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @stacydallman @barys_official @barysfans_official @avadallman @noahdallman @khl
Lielāko daļu savas karjeras Dalmens pārstāvēja Astanas (tagad Nursultānas) "Barys" klubu, bet divas sezonas spēlēja Sanktpēterburgas SKA.
Kopumā KHL aizvadītajās 564 spēlēs Dalmens guva 135 vārtus un veica 260 rezultatīvas piespēles. Tas viņu padara par līgas visu laiku pārliecinoši rezultatīvāko aizsargu.
Kanādietim ir arī Kazahstānas pilsonība, tāpēc viņš jau kopš 2013.gada pārstāv arī šīs valsts hokeja izlasi.
Pirms pārcelšanās uz KHL, Dalmens spēlēja arī Nacionālājā hokeja līgā (NHL), kur pārstāvēja Bostonas "Bruins", Sentluisas "Blues" un Losandželosas "Kings" klubus.