Usiks par savu pretinieku ar 100 kikboksa cīņu pieredzi: Viņš ir ātrs un spēcīgs

View this post on Instagram

You will never know how far you can fly if you don’t spread your wings! Sometimes it might feel like your wings are failing, but refuse to fall without a fight! 📸 @ryanloco #Tyrone #King #Spong #Suriname #Paramaribo #Native #Warrior #Amazon #Jungle #Fighter #Champ #Grandchamp #Humble #Fly #Eagle #Respect