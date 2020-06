Sporta pasaule piemin afroamerikāņa Floida nāvi

Tired of being tired of being tired‼️ Fuck Racism and everybody who stand for that shit. My momma white and my daddy black so don’t say it can’t be done ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough

