Žagars izpelnās NBA drafta analītiķa un talantu skauta uzslavas

Some nice moments for Joventut 6-3 PG Arturs Zagars in a win over Baskonia: 11 PTS and 2 AST in 25 MIN. Both teams giving young players a lot of minutes but still good to see him showcase his talent for stretches. Made a name for himself on the FIBA circuit. Skilled + creative. pic.twitter.com/6KfX9R2tIW