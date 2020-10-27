Miris pazīstamais "Oilers" fans, kurš sirga ar Dauna sindromu

Mūžībā devies pazīstamais Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) kluba Edmontonas "Oilers" līdzjutējs Džoijs Moss, kurš sirga ar Dauna sindromu, vēsta vienība.
Moss mira 57 gadu vecumā.
Moss ar Dauna sindromu piedzima 1963. gadā. 1984. gadā viņš sāka regulāri parādīties "Oilers" ģērbtuvēs, jo leģendārais kanādiešu uzbrucējs Veins Greckis tikās ar Džoija vecāko māsu Vikiju.
Pateicoties Greckim, Moss pievienojās kluba personālam 1986. gadā.
Viņš veica vairākus pienākumus "Oilers" ģērbtuvē un spēļu laikā uzmundrināja līdzjutējus mājas spēļu arēnā, kļūstot par ļoti iecienītu personu gan līdzjutēju, gan spēlētāju vidū.
2012. gadā Moss saņēma karalienes Elizabetes II jubilejas medaļu, bet 2015. gadā tika uzņemts Albertas provinces slavas zālē. Viņam par godu tika nosaukts arī draudzības turnīrs, kas katru gadu tiek rīkots "Oilers" treniņnometnes laikā.
"Viņa dzīvesprieks iedvesmoja ikvienu, kuram laimējās viņu satikt. Mums viņa pietrūks, bet mēs nekad viņu neaizmirsīsim," teica Greckis.
