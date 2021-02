Piesardzīgs optimisms, drosmīgs PR gājiens un kaujiniecisks noskaņojums

Guess this settles it. Martins Laksa has made over 40% of his 3-pointers for two seasons in a row now. Now he's also proven his skill in the @PLKpl 3-Point Contest in which he scored 21 both in the first round and in the final as well. #EnergaBasketLiga #StartLublin #LBAP pic.twitter.com/a2Qemzgh0d