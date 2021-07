The Athletic: #CBJ goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, passed away Sunday in Novi, Mich.



Novi police tell The Athletic Kivlenieks was part of a group fleeing a hot tub after a fireworks malfunction. He slipped and fell, his head hitting concrete.



