Merzļikins uz piecām sezonām pagarina līgumu ar "Blue Jackets"

NEWS: #CBJ have signed Elvis Merzlikins (@Merzly30) to a 5-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.



He ranks 4th-T in the NHL in SV% (.920), 6th-T in shutouts (7) and 11th in GAA (2.54) since making his #NHL debut in 2019-20 (min. 50 GP).https://t.co/WRAeLiKxxk