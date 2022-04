Video ⟩ Sveicināts 60 klubiņā!

Fewest games to score 60 goals in a season since 1995-96



Mario Lemieux (1995-96) 62#LeafsForever Auston Matthews 73

Jaromir Jagr (1995-96) 74

Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) 76

Steven Stamkos (2011-12) 82 pic.twitter.com/xYWmBGhuQu