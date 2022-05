Foto ⟩ Madrides "Real" kārtējo reizi triumfē UEFA Čempionu līgā

Real Madrid have played eight Champions League finals in the #UCLera



🏆 vs Juventus (1998)

🏆 vs Valencia (2000)

🏆 vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

🏆 vs Atlético (2014)

🏆 vs Atlético (2016)

🏆 vs Juventus (2017)

🏆 vs Liverpool (2018)

🏆 vs Liverpool (2022)



