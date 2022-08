Adetokunbo rekords neglābj Grieķiju no zaudējuma Serbijā. Latvija grupas pirmajā vietā

The 𝟒𝟎 𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒 scored by @Giannis_An34 against Serbia is a new individual record for the FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers 🔥#FIBAWC | #WinForHellas 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/IJJHKrFyha