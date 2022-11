Video ⟩ Dončičam iespaidīgs "triple-double"; Dinvidijs nokārto "Mavericks" uzvaru

Luka Doncic is the 6th player in NBA history to record 4 or more 40+ point triple-doubles joining:



Oscar Robertson (22)

James Harden (16)

Russell Westbrook (13)

Wilt Chamberlain (7)

LeBron James (6)

Luka Doncic (4 including tonight) pic.twitter.com/oo3YUiuBb1