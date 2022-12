FIA ierobežos autosportistu vārda brīvību

Sebastian Vettel, on receiving a reprimand at the Hungarian #F1 Grand Prix, having worn a rainbow t-shirt saying ‘Same Love’:



“I’m happy…they can disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don’t care. I would do it again.”



That’s how leadership looks. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/In3eKcAxg4 pic.twitter.com/9ClnOaA9lI