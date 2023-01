"Kāpēc lai es gribētu 10 "Ferrari", 20 dimanta pulksteņus vai 2 lidmašīnas?" Manē un labdarība

Senegal 🇸🇳 and Liverpool star Sadio Mané has officially inaugurated a hospital he built for his home village Bambaly in Senegal.



Mané handed the hospital which costed him around €530,000 to the Senegalese government.



He has already built a high school for the village. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾