Video ⟩ Divas dienas pēc kārtas krīt pasaules rekords sieviešu tramplīnlēkšanā

That was totally outstanding performance from Ema Klinec 🇸🇮 in the first ever women's ski flying competition!



1⃣ 226 meters in the 1st round (new world record)

2⃣ 223.5 meters in the 2nd round

🏆Win by 41 points #fisskijumping #skijumpingfamily #RawAir #RawAir2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGrMrY8bS9