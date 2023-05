Okupanti nogalinājuši Ukrainas čempionu hokejā

Ukrainian hockey champion Oleksandr Khmil died in the battles near Bakhmut.



In 2007, Khmil became the champion of Ukraine as part of ATEK. Khmil's playing career lasted 18 years.

After finishing his playing career, Oleksandr worked as a coach.



Rest in peace, Hero 😔🕯️ pic.twitter.com/zzCpOIX88c