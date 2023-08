VIDEO ⟩ Lietuvietis Alekna pasaules čempionātā izcīna bronzas medaļu diska mešanā

Grant Holloway 🇺🇲 has completed a hat trick of 110mH world titles!!



The American powered to another global title at the World Championships in Budapest, running a blazing 12.96s!

He finished ahead of Hansle Parchment 🇯🇲 who came 2nd in 13.07s and Daniel Roberts 🇺🇲 in 13.09s. pic.twitter.com/llaMR9XFOW