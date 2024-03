Video ⟩ Beļģijas riteņbraucējs Vauts van Ārts kritienā lauzis vairākus kaulus

Here is a full video from the motorbike of the today’s crash at Dwars Door Vlaanderen if anybody wants to analyze it. #DDV24



Injury list:

🇧🇪 Van Aert: broken collarbone & broken ribs

🇧🇪 Stuyven: broken collarbone & deep cuts

🇩🇰 Pedersen: only scratches

🇫🇷 Turgis: light wounds pic.twitter.com/PYPRnddTeA