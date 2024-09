Sesks pēdējā dienā uzrāda rezultātus pirmā desmitnieka robežās

SS16 | 🇨🇱



Closing the loop without a rear spoiler, all aerodynamics gone. Despite the late drama, it’s been a pleasure, thanks to @MSportLtd & @OfficialWRC Promoter! I hope it’s not the last; I’d love to return. We learned a lot, it was hard but very useful for the future! pic.twitter.com/ls3CFA4VLv