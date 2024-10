Video Pasaules rekordu sasniegusī maratoniste tiek turēta aizdomās par dopinga lietošanu

This was the reaction when Ruth Chepng'etich set a WR of 2:09:56 in Chicago 💥



These were her splits 🤯



5km - 15:00

10km - 30:14

15km - 45:32

20km - 60:51

Half - 64:16

25km - 76:17

30km - 1:31:49

35km - 1:47:32

40km - 2:03:11

Finish - 2:09:56 pic.twitter.com/woXCc5WG76