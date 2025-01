Video NBA trīspunktu konkurss? Porziņģim šosezon elitāri rādītāji

27 feet



That was the SHORTEST 3-pointer Kristaps Porzingis made tonight. He averaged 29.6 feet on a career-high tying eight 3PM. Never even got close to the arc 🤯



Here they are in order:

27 ft

33 ft

28 ft

31 ft

28 ft

27 ft

31 ft

