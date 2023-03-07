Video ⟩ Porziņģis līdz prieka asarām emocionāli saviļņo meiteni

As a #NBA reporter, I know how special these players are to kids. These are their heroes. I saw Kristaps Porzingos wave to this young fan for two seconds and look at her reaction. Tonight I finally got to ask @kporzee what it means to make this Washington Wizards life! pic.twitter.com/aHe6E4erDk— Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) March 6, 2023
Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) reportieris Veins Kols (Wayne Cole) savā "Twitter" kontā publicējis video, kurā kāda gados jauna Kristapa Porziņģa fane vārdā Ešlija prieka asarās pateicas Latvijas basketbolistam par līdzjutējai veltīto uzmanību.