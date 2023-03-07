Video ⟩ Porziņģis līdz prieka asarām emocionāli saviļņo meiteni

O, 7.03.2023.
Porziņģis līdz prieka asarām emocionāli saviļņo meiteni

TVNET Sports
Porziņģis līdz prieka asarām emocionāli saviļņo meiteni
Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) reportieris Veins Kols (Wayne Cole) savā "Twitter" kontā publicējis video, kurā kāda gados jauna Kristapa Porziņģa fane vārdā Ešlija prieka asarās pateicas Latvijas basketbolistam par līdzjutējai veltīto uzmanību.

"Sveiks! Mani sauc Ešlija. Esmu viena no tavām lielākajām fanēm. Nespēju noticēt, ka tu man paskatījies acīs un pamāji. Tu esi vislabākais. Tu esi mans elks," sacīja Porziņģa fane.

"Tas ir neticami. Tas man sniedz super labas sajūtas. Acu kontakts un pamāšana prasa vien dažas sekundes mana laika, savukārt bērnam tas nozīmē ļoti daudz," preses konferencē sacīja Porziņģis.

"Domāju, ka ir ļoti svarīgi, ka mēs izbrīvējam laiku, lai sniegtu autogrāfus un iedotu "pieci", katram veltītu kaut pusi sekundes. Tas ir super forši," piebilda Latvijas basketbolists.

Porziņģis atzīmēja, ka viņš lielu atbalstu izjūt arī mājās, kad pārstāv Latvijas izlasi. "Tā ir viena no labākajām daļām šajā darbā - spēja aizkustināt daudz cilvēku un iedvesmot jauno paaudzi."

27 gadus vecais Porziņģis aizvada savā karjerā veiksmīgāko NBA sezonu. 54 mačos viņš vidēji guvis 22,8 punktus, izcīnījis 8,6 atlēkušās bumbas, veicis 2,6 rezultatīvas piespēles un bloķējis 1,6 metienus.

