Video ⟩ 16 gadus vecais Litlers iekļūst šautriņu mešanas PČ pusfinālā un garantē sev iespaidīgu prēmiju

LITTLER IS INTO THE LAST FOUR!! 👏



It's another RIDICULOUS display from Luke Litter as he averages 101.93 in a demolition of Brendan Dolan!



The 16-year-old STORMS into the Semi-Finals at Alexandra Palace...



#WCDarts