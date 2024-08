Noskaties No rezervistiem par Eiropas čempioniem – Pļaviņa un Fokerota zelta mirkļi

🇱🇻 Plavins & Fokerots made history at the #EuroBeachVolley 2024, claiming the Gold Medal! 🥇🏆



A remarkable performance by the Latvian duo against the #Paris2024 Olympics Silver medalist 🇩🇪 Ehlers/Wickler! 🔥#BeachVolleyball #EuropeanVolleyball #cev pic.twitter.com/7sBVeVAcQp