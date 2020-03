Noskaties: Grieķijā iedegta olimpiskā uguns

Anna Korakaki 🇬🇷 has made history by becoming the first female torchbearer to ever start the #OlympicTorchRelay



The gold medal winning shooter from Rio 2016 🥇 will receive the @OlympicFlame and an olive branch. 🕊️#UnitedByEmotion #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/VlqpGauRjq