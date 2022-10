Video ⟩ "Lakers" zvaigžņu sliktais sniegums NBA kļūst par apsmieklu

The Lakers are 25-118 from 3-point range through 3 games this season.



In NBA history, there have been over 6,100 instances of a team taking at least 100 threes over a 3-game span.



Their 21.2% is the second-lowest of any of them, only ahead of a span from the 2018 Hawks (21.0%). pic.twitter.com/rYOqTRmWYB