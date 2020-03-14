S 14.03.2020.

Sporta zvaigznes un klubi ziedo milzu summas, lai parūpētos par savu arēnu darbiniekiem

Koronavīrusa izplatības dēļ ir pārtraukta teju visu pasaules lielāko sporta līgu darbība. Šajā sarežģītajā situācijā Ziemeļamerikas sporta līgu organizācijas un spēlētāji nav aizmirsuši parūpēties arī par savu arēnu darbiniekiem.

Kā pirmais ar paziņojumu par 100 000 ASV dolāru ziedojumu "Cavaliers" kluba arēnas darbinieku nāca klajā Nacionālās Basketbola asociācijas zvaigzne Kevins Lovs, kurš arī uzsvēra, ka šajā laika periodā ir nepieciešams pievērst uzmanību ne tikai fiziskajai, bet arī garīgajai veselībai.

Vēlāk amata brāļa piemēram sekoja arī "Bucks" superzvaigzne Jannis Adetokubo, kurš ziedoja identisku summu, uzsverot, ka šobrīd situācija ir lielāka par basketbolu.

Lēmumu palīdzēt "Smoothie King" centra darbiniekiem pieņēmis arī viens no līgas jaunākajiem spēlētājiem, Ņuorleānas "Pelicans" uzlecošā zvaigzne Zaions Viljamsons. Spēka uzbrucējs paziņojis, ka nosegs visu arēnas darbinieku algas nākamo 30 dienu garumā.

Tāpat ziedojumus ir izdarījuši arī tādas NBA zvaigznes kā Stefans Karijs, Bleiks Grifins, Mo Bamba, , kā arī minētā Adetokunbo komandas biedrs Kriss Midltons.

Kolēģiem no NBA pievienojās Floridas "Panthers" vārtsargs Sergejs Bobrovskis.

Protams, ar paziņojumiem par arēnu darbinieku uzturēšanu klajā ir nākušas arī daudzi Ziemeļamerikas sporta klubi, tai skaitā arī Teodora Bļugera pārstāvētā Pitsburgas "Penguins".

Sagaidāms, ka aizvien vairāk sporta zvaigznes un klubi sekos līdz kolēģu līdz šim rādītajam piemēram, lai parūpētos par savu arēnu darbiniekiem. 

