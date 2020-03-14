Sporta zvaigznes un klubi ziedo milzu summas, lai parūpētos par savu arēnu darbiniekiem

Koronavīrusa izplatības dēļ ir pārtraukta teju visu pasaules lielāko sporta līgu darbība. Šajā sarežģītajā situācijā Ziemeļamerikas sporta līgu organizācijas un spēlētāji nav aizmirsuši parūpēties arī par savu arēnu darbiniekiem.
Kā pirmais ar paziņojumu par 100 000 ASV dolāru ziedojumu "Cavaliers" kluba arēnas darbinieku nāca klajā Nacionālās Basketbola asociācijas zvaigzne Kevins Lovs, kurš arī uzsvēra, ka šajā laika periodā ir nepieciešams pievērst uzmanību ne tikai fiziskajai, bet arī garīgajai veselībai.
Vēlāk amata brāļa piemēram sekoja arī "Bucks" superzvaigzne Jannis Adetokubo, kurš ziedoja identisku summu, uzsverot, ka šobrīd situācija ir lielāka par basketbolu.
It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020
Lēmumu palīdzēt "Smoothie King" centra darbiniekiem pieņēmis arī viens no līgas jaunākajiem spēlētājiem, Ņuorleānas "Pelicans" uzlecošā zvaigzne Zaions Viljamsons. Spēka uzbrucējs paziņojis, ka nosegs visu arēnas darbinieku algas nākamo 30 dienu garumā.
Tāpat ziedojumus ir izdarījuši arī tādas NBA zvaigznes kā Stefans Karijs, Bleiks Grifins, Mo Bamba, , kā arī minētā Adetokunbo komandas biedrs Kriss Midltons.
Kolēģiem no NBA pievienojās Floridas "Panthers" vārtsargs Sergejs Bobrovskis.
Protams, ar paziņojumiem par arēnu darbinieku uzturēšanu klajā ir nākušas arī daudzi Ziemeļamerikas sporta klubi, tai skaitā arī Teodora Bļugera pārstāvētā Pitsburgas "Penguins".
Thank you @kevinlove — coming through in the clutch 🙏— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 12, 2020
We’re behind you, as we also announced earlier today that we are compensating all of our @RMFieldHouse hourly and event staff team members as if every game and every event is still taking place!
We are committed to assisting all of our employees through this uncertain time. All part-time, hourly Kings event team members will be compensated for the shifts they were previously scheduled to work in March.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 13, 2020
NJ owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer say they have committed to paying hourly/event staff for postponed @NJDevils games and Prudential Center events. “Employees are family...It’s important to band together and lift each other up during these times.”— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 13, 2020
Ted Leonsis informed Capital One Arena staff this morning that anyone scheduled to work an event - #Caps and Wizards games plus other events - through March 31 will be paid, a source tells me.— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 13, 2020
Henry says #Preds event staff is what makes Bridgestone Arena so special, and without events for awhile they will be hurting. Says team will pay workers for any already scheduled shifts and will try to make a plan moving forward for other events lost. @NC5— Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) March 12, 2020
Sagaidāms, ka aizvien vairāk sporta zvaigznes un klubi sekos līdz kolēģu līdz šim rādītajam piemēram, lai parūpētos par savu arēnu darbiniekiem.