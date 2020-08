Bļugera pārstāvētā "Penguins" veic spēlētāju maiņas darījumu

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The Penguins have acquired forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Pontus Aberg, and defenseman Jesper Lindgren from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, David Warsofsky, Filip Hallander and a 2020 1st round draft pick.



