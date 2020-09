Mazāk nekā gada laikā pārtapt no basketbolistes ASV par EČ pludmales volejbolā dalībnieci

I DID IT! Only now it’s starting to settle in that it’s actually over. Time to go out in the world and put that B.A. in Business Administration to use🙌🏼 Super grateful to all my amazing families and friends! Couldn’t have done it without y’all 👩‍🎓❤️

A post shared by Luīze Skrastiņa (@luize_s) on May 15, 2018 at 4:56am PDT