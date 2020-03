Atliek "Golden Contract" turnīru, kurā bija jācīnās Latvijas bokserim Bolotņikam

View this post on Instagram

Repost by @_reposta ——— 📢 ANNOUNCEMENT . @mtkglobal confirm postponement of #GoldenContract semi-finals scheduled for Friday and issue statement. . CLICK TO READ ➡ LINK IN BIO . #TeamMTKGlobal #Boxing #COVID19 #covidー19uk #London #UKBoxing #BritishBoxing #LiamConroy #HoseaBurton #RicardsBolotniks #SergeMichel