NBA zvaigzne Dramonds iepriecina oficianti ar dāsnu dzeramnaudu

Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) zvaigzne Andrē Dramonds iepriecinājis oficianti ar dāsnu dzeramnaudu, vēsta ESPN.
Klīvlendas "Cavaliers" komandas centrs svētdien Delrejbīčā (Florida, ASV) restorānā "Che" iepriecinājis oficianti Kasandru Diazu, atstājot 1000 dolāru dzeramnaudu.
Dramonda rēķins restorānā bija tikai 164 dolāri. "Nespēju tam noticēt. Es trīcēju, man bija prieka asaras," sociālajos tīklos norādījusi oficiante.
"Che" restorāna menedžere laikrakstam "Sun-Sentinel" apstiprinājusi, ka oficiante visu dzeramnaudu varēs paturēt sev.
26 gadus vecais Dramonds šosezon saņem 27 miljonus ASV dolāru lielu algu.
2016. gadā viņš vienojās par piecu gadu un 130 miljonu līgumu ar savu iepriekšējo komandu Detroitas "Pistons".
Dramonds šosezon vidēji spēlē guvis 17,7 punktus, izcīnījis 15,2 atlēkušās bumbas, pārtvēris 2,0 bumbas un bloķējis 1,7 metienus.
Viņš šajā sezonā NBA ir starp Top 3 bumbu pārtvērējiem un starp Top 10 labākajiem metienu bloķētājiem.
2016. un 2018. gadā Dramonds piedalījās NBA Visu zvaigžņu spēlē. Tolaik viņš pārstāvēja Detroitas "Pistons".
View this post on Instagram
Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!