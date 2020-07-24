Puisēnam, kurš izglāba māsu no suņa uzbrukuma, piešķirta WBC čempiona josta

Pasaules boksa padome (WBC) piešķīrusi goda čempiona jostu sešus gadus vecajam Bridžeram Volkeram, kurš nesen izglāba savu mazo māsu no nikna suņa uzbrukuma, pats tiekot nopietni sakosts.
Sešgadnieks kļuva slavens pagājušajā nedēļā, kad pasauli sajūsmināja viņa varonība, aizstāvot četrus gadus veco māsu no nikna suņa Vaiomingas štatā, ASV.
Bridžers stājās sunim pretī, lai viņš nesakostu mazo māsu, bet pats guva nopietnus savainojumus. Viņa sejai tika uzliktas 90 šuves, operācijai ritot divas stundas.
"Nolēmu: ja kādam jāmirst, tad tas būšu es," savu varoņdarbu vēlāk komentēja Bridžers.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
WBC šo puisēna cēlo rīcību nolēma atalgot ar goda čempiona nosaukuma un īpašas jostas piešķiršanu.
"Esam pagodināti piešķirt Bridžeram Volkeram goda čempiona nosaukumu par viņa varonību, kas parādīja visaugstākās cilvēciskās vērtības. Bridžer, tu esi varonis!" teikts WBC paziņojumā.
Bridžera tante Nikija Volkere paudusi, ka ģimene labprāt personīgi pateiktos katram labo vārdu teicējam vai dāvanu sūtītājam, taču šādu cilvēku esot tūkstošiem.
It’s true. Bridger was made an honorary World Champion by @wbcboxing. They told me they would send him a belt, but I didn’t realize it would be THAT belt! The family and I spent much of the day opening the cards and packages Bridger has received. It’s been such a surreal experience for us, because we recognize that each envelope and box represents an individual or family who used their time and resources to wish Bridger well. We wish that we could meet each one of you to thank you in person. Our hearts are filled to overflowing, and thank you hardly seems sufficient.